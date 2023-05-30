Covenant_With_Death-012

George Maharis standing outside in a scene from the film 'A Covenant With Death', 1966. (Photo by Warner Brothers/Getty Images

 Michael Ochs Archives

LOS ANGELES — George Maharis, a stage-trained actor with rough-hewn good looks who became an icon to American youth in the 1960s as he cruised the country in a Corvette convertible in the hit television series “Route 66,” has died.

Maharis’ friend and caretaker Marc Bahan said in a Facebook post that he died Wednesday. Bahan told the Hollywood Reporter, which first reported Maharis’ death, that he died at his home in Beverly Hills after contracting hepatitis. He was 94.

