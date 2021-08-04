In the 1980s, a street photographer named George Forss was selling his black-and-white pictures of the Empire State Building and Central Park to tourists for $5 a pop. Like so many of New York City’s sidewalk peddlers, he was just trying to make a buck. But his images stood apart from the typical fare.
As he saw it, New York was the Emerald City, and his cityscapes portrayed a luminous and majestic metropolis.
In framing the Brooklyn Bridge’s grandeur, he captured the masses who trudge across it daily. As fog crept over New York Harbor, he photographed the Statue of Liberty seemingly trying to peer through the mist, awaiting another ship of immigrants. And in what became his best-known picture, he snapped the Queen Elizabeth 2 gliding past the twin towers of the World Trade Center beneath a dark, ominous-looking sky.
He died at 80 on July 17 at his home in Cambridge, New York, near the Vermont border. His representative, Phyllis Wrynn, director of the Park Slope Gallery in Brooklyn, said the cause was heart failure.
To those who rushed past Forss on midtown Manhattan sidewalks, he was just another street peddler. But that all changed in 1980, when renowned photojournalist David Douglas Duncan encountered him near Grand Central Terminal and was riveted by his work. A former staff photographer for Life magazine, Duncan decided to use his influence to promote Forss.
Duncan published a photography book, “New York/New York: Masterworks of a Street Peddler” (1984, McGraw-Hill), and it made Forss a sensation. “Astonishment, disbelief, excitement, confusion and admiration held me captive while my eyes swept the vendor’s display of prints on a sidewalk,” Duncan, who died in 2018, wrote in the introduction.
The dust jacket carried praise from Henri Cartier-Bresson, Gordon Parks and Norman Mailer. Ansel Adams was taken by Forss’ high-contrast image of the Rocket Thrower sculpture in Flushing Meadows Corona Park. Adams wrote, “I have seen no photographs of recent years as strong and as perceptive.”
Reviewing a Forss show the next year at the New York Public Library in midtown, Richard Shepard of The New York Times called Forss “a master of perceptions of the strength and beauty of the city in a way that few, if any, others have been able to achieve.”
He appeared on the “Today” show and was the subject of a BBC documentary. An exhibition of his pictures was held at the Brooklyn Museum, and the International Center of Photography in Manhattan acquired his work. Forss started charging $20 for his photos, and he gradually stopped hustling on sidewalks entirely.
“This is a whole new life for me,” he told the Times in 1985. “I was deteriorating
on the streets.”
Much of the attention he received focused on the adversity of his life. Raised in orphanages, he grew up in the Bronx with polio, which made him reclusive as a child, and found escape when he discovered photography
in his 20s.
