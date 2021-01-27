George Carruthers built his first telescope from a kit in 1949, when he was 10 and living in rural Ohio. Fascinated by space, he devoured magazine articles about space travel.
If the unknown was going to be explored, he wanted to be a part of it.
Two decades later, as an astrophysicist and engineer — one of the few at the time who was Black — he would design an advanced telescopic device that was used during the Apollo 16 mission in 1972 and produced ultraviolet photographs of the geocorona, Earth’s outermost atmosphere, as well as stars, nebulae and galaxies.
“In March 1610, Galileo Galilei reported the first use of a telescope to view mountains and maria on the moon,” Carruthers and Thornton Page, his collaborator on the project, wrote in a NASA report in late 1972. “On April 21, 1972, the Apollo 16 commander positioned a somewhat more complex optical instrument at the Earth from the moon and obtained several remarkable photographs showing atmospheric rather than surface features.”
Carruthers, who went on to design even more telescopes that flew aboard NASA spacecraft, died Dec. 26 in a hospital in Washington. He was 81.
His brother Gerald Carruthers said the cause was congestive heart failure.
A slight, reserved man who often rode his bicycle to work, George Carruthers started at the US Naval Research Laboratory in 1964 and brought to it his fascination with telescopes. He headed a team that designed a telescopic apparatus that amplified images from space by converting photons to electrons, which could then create electron-sensitive film images.
The device integrated telescopic optics with a camera and a spectrograph, which disperses light from objects into its
component wavelengths.
In 1970, one of his telescopic creations, sent into space on an unmanned rocket from the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico, proved the existence of molecular hydrogen between stars and galaxies. Molecular hydrogen, which is vital to how stars are formed, had until then been notoriously difficult to detect.
By then, Carruthers was working on the Apollo mission and leading a team that built the lightweight, gold-plated Far Ultraviolet Camera/Spectrograph, which astronauts John Young and Charles Duke Jr. would deploy on the Descartes Highlands.
On each of their moonwalks during their 71 hours on the moon, Young and Duke switched the telescopic device on. “Once the astronauts set it on an object, they could move away and work, then come back and change the direction of the camera,” space historian David DeVorkin, senior curator of the National Air and Space Museum, said in a phone interview.
The device was left behind when the astronauts departed. Presumably it is still there.
“He was a great tool builder who applied himself to scientific questions,” said DeVorkin, who is writing a biography of Carruthers. “He didn’t come up with new questions, but he and his science were very practical.”
In 1973, Carruthers received the Helen B. Warner Prize from the American Astronomical Society as the year’s outstanding astronomer under 35. In 2013, President Barack Obama presented Carruthers with the National Medal of Technology and Innovation, the nation’s highest honor for technological achievement.
When Carruthers was honored by NASA during Black History Month in 2016, Charles Bolden Jr., the space agency’s administrator, said, “He has helped us look at our universe in a new way by his scientific work and has helped us as a nation see ourselves anew as well.”
George Richard Carruthers was born Oct. 1, 1939, in Cincinnati. His father, also named George, was an engineer at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, near Dayton, Ohio. His mother, Sophia (Singley) Carruthers, was a postal worker. The family moved northeast to Milford, a farming community, in the 1940s.
Carruthers retired from the naval laboratory in 2002.
In addition to his brother Gerald, he is survived by his wife, Debra (Thomas) Carruthers, and another brother, Anthony.
