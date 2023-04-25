Challenged Books

FILE - Amanda Darrow, director of youth, family and education programs at the Utah Pride Center, poses with books that have been the subject of complaints from parents on Dec. 16, 2021, in Salt Lake City. With legislators in Florida barring even the mention of being gay in classrooms and similar restrictions being considered in other states, books with LGBTQ+ themes remain the most likely targets of bans or attempted bans at public schools and libraries around the country, according to a new report Monday, April 24, 2023. Maia Kobabe’s graphic memoir “Gender Queer,” was the most “challenged” book of 2022, the second consecutive year it has topped the list. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

 Rick Bowmer

NEW YORK — With Florida legislators barring even the mention of being gay in classrooms and similar restrictions under consideration in other states, a report released Monday says books with LGBTQ+ themes remain the most likely targets of bans or attempted bans at public schools and libraries around the country.

The American Library Association announced that Maia Kobabe’s graphic memoir “Gender Queer” was the most “challenged” book of 2022, the second consecutive year it has topped the list.

Jimzan 3
Jimzan 3

“Gender LGBT”...aka Enrollment Propaganda. You can't change 99 % of society, for the sake of the 1% that are different.....That's called Tyranny of the Micro Minority...The Suicide rate in the Trans community is outrageous...Why haven't we seen the Nashville Transgender Killer's Manifesto....Seems someone(s) wants a few more (mega more) faces to choose from on the Trans match up sites...even if it means your child may kill themselves in the near future....I do not trust most of the LGBT, but there are always exceptions to every rule.

