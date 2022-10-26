SANTA CLARA, Cuba (AP) — Serious, standing upright and dressed in long gala dresses — despite the midday Cuban heat — Lisset and Liusba quietly walk up the ten steps of the notary office, their hands clenched and shaking.
Less than a few feet ahead walk their two young daughters.
Nearly an hour later, when they walked out of the doors, the tension on their faces was replaced by smiles. From that moment, they were wives.
It became a possibility just three weeks before on the island when Cuba’s new Family Code — opening up everything from equal marriage to surrogate mothers — came into effect.
The couple, which has been together for seven years, is one of the first to make the decision to get legally married in Cuba following the code.
“It’s a big day,” said Liusba Grajales, a manager at the central University of Las Villas, just 250 kilometers from the capital. “Love is love, just the way it is. Without imposition, without prejudice … I don’t know whether I should laugh or cry. It’s a mix of so many strong emotions.”
Just a few meters away, Lisset Díaz, a 34-year-old dancer, shared her joy. “I feel proud,” she added. “I’m amazed.”
The code was approved after heavy campaigning by the Cuban government, and support by the most vocal advocate for gay rights on the island, Mariela Castro, the daughter of former president Raul Castro.
It made Cuba the ninth country in Latin America — following Chile, Costa Rica, Ecuador and Colombia — to legalize gay marriage in recent years.
Cuban elections routinely produce victory margins of more than 90% — as did a referendum on a major constitutional reform, in 2019.
Despite that, a third of the country, 33.15%, voted “no.” The text faced a large campaign against it from evangelical groups that reject gay marriage.
Meanwhile, 66.85% of the Cubans who came out, voted “yes.” Nearly 6% left blank or voided ballots.
The code also was rejected by some groups opposed to the government, which called for a “no” vote as a way of rejecting Cuban authorities amid rising discontent with the government of Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez.
