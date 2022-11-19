Trump Justice Department

FILE - Jack Smith, then the Department of Justice's chief of the Public Integrity Section, poses for photo at the Department of Justice in Washington, on Aug. 24, 2010. Attorney General Merrick Garland named Smith a special counsel on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, to oversee the Justice Department's investigation into the presence of classified documents at former President Donald Trump's Florida estate as well as key aspects of a separate probe involving the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and efforts to undo the 2020 election. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)

 Charles Dharapak

WASHINGTON — Attorney General Merrick Garland named a special counsel, on Friday, to oversee the Justice Department’s investigation into the presence of classified documents at former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate as well as key aspects of a separate probe involving the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and efforts to undo the 2020 election.

The move, announced just three days after Trump formally launched his 2024 candidacy, is a recognition of the unmistakable political implications of two investigations that involve not only a former president but also a current White House hopeful.

Tags

(2) comments

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

Almost forgot....Crackhead Hunter Biden is going to Jail, along with his dad the Pedophile....aka (Pedo Pete) (Brandon) (Joe Biden).

Add Reply
Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

Merrick Garland comes across as a Pedophile (IMHO) to me. Thank God that little POS did not make the SCOTUS bench. Although Jackson (the leaker) is just as bad (IMHO). Stacked Human Waste ...nothing more.

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.