Gangsta Boo

LOS ANGELES — Gangsta Boo, a Southern rapper who was a former member of the hip-hop group Three 6 Mafia, has died. She was 43.

Lola “Gangsta Boo’’ Mitchell was found dead, Jan. 1, in Memphis, Tenn., her hometown. The cause of death has not been released.

