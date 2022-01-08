QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — The tallest mountain in the Galapagos islands was erupting, on Friday, spewing lava down its flanks and clouds of ash over the Pacific Ocean, according to Ecuador’s Geophysical Institute.
A cloud of gas and ash from Wolf Volcano rose to 12,444 feet above sea level following the eruption that began, shortly before midnight Wednesday local time, the Institute said.
There was no immediate danger to populated areas, which are located at the opposite side of Isabela island, the largest in the Galapagos chain. But the Environment Ministry said eight people, including national park guards and scientists doing field work on pink iguanas living on the volcano’s slopes, were evacuated from the area.
The 5,580-foot volcano is one of numerous active volcanos in the Galapagos, which are nearly 600 miles from mainland South America.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.