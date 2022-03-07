VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — G. Gilmore “Gil” Martin, a longtime prosecutor for Warren, Sharkey and Issaquena counties in Mississippi, has died. He was 77.
Martin, who served as 9th Circuit district attorney for 17 years, died Friday of natural causes at his home, Deputy Warren County Coroner Ron Regan confirmed, The Vicksburg Post reported.
“Gil Martin practiced law in Vicksburg pretty much since he graduated from law school,” said Vicksburg lawyer John Bullard, a friend of Martin.
“I worked with him some when I was in private practice,” he said. “When he was elected district attorney in 1991, he asked me to come on as his assistant DA and I worked for him for 17 years. Gil taught me a great deal about the practice of law … he took an office that was functioning in pre-computer days just with typewriters and modernized it completely, redid the filing system and he was an excellent administrator.”
Martin was elected district attorney, in 1991, and served until 2008. He was a charter member of the Port City Kiwanis Club, which was the first civic organization in Vicksburg to integrate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.