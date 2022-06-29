ELMAU, Germany — Leaders of the world’s biggest developed economies said, Tuesday, they would explore far-reaching steps to cap Russia’s income from oil sales that are financing its invasion of Ukraine and struck a united stance to support Kyiv for “as long as it takes” as the war grinds on.
The final statement from the Group of Seven summit in Germany underlined their intent to impose “severe and immediate economic costs” on Russia.
It left out key details on how fossil fuel price caps would work in practice, setting up more discussion in the weeks ahead to “explore ... the feasibility” of measures to bar imports of Russian oil above a
certain level.
That would hit a key Russian source of income and, in theory, help relieve the energy price spikes and inflation afflicting the global economy as a result of the war.
The price cap — pushed by US President Joe Biden — would in theory work by barring service provides such as shippers or insurers from dealing with oil priced above a fixed level. That could work because the service providers are mostly located in the European Union or the UK and thus within reach of sanctions. To be effective, however, it would have to involve as many consuming countries as possible, in particular India, where refiners have been snapping up cheap Russian oil shunned by Western traders.
