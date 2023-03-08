France Pension Protest

A protester holds a flare during a demonstration in Marseille, southern France, Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Garbage collectors, utility workers and train drivers are among people walking off the job Tuesday across France. They are expressing anger at a bill raising the retirement age to 64, which unions see as a broader threat to the French social model. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

 Daniel Cole

PARIS (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of demonstrators across France took part Tuesday in a new round of protests and strikes against the government’s plan to raise the retirement age to 64, in what unions hope will be their biggest show of force against the proposal.

Garbage collectors, utility workers, train drivers and others have walked off the job across the country to show their anger at the reform.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.