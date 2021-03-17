In late 1983, a staff member in the neonatal ward of Fairfax Hospital in Falls Church, Virginia, had a question for Fred Figa, a young pharmacist who belonged to the hospital unit that investigated the safety of new medicines.
A pharmaceutical company was pitching a new vitamin E injection, marketed under the brand name E-Ferol, as a nutritional supplement for premature babies. It seemed harmless enough. Should they buy it?
Figamade a flurry of phone calls and discovered that the injection had in fact not been reviewed by the Food and Drug Administration. No, he replied. Hold off. Then he alerted
federal investigators.
His diligence would save an untold number of babies’ lives.
Figa and the investigators had stumbled onto a deadly product safety crisis, and a scandal. Officials, aided by Figa’s dogged research, would later find that the FDA had failed to enact safeguards pertaining to E-Ferol’s side effects in low-weight newborns — side effects that resulted in the deaths of 38 infants from organ failure in hospitals around the country.
Figa became a star witness at congressional hearings that forced E-Ferol’s distributor, O’Neal, Jones & Feldman Pharmaceuticals, to pull it from the market in mid-1984.
“He wouldn’t let it go. He was the kind of person who would follow something to the nth degree,” said his wife, Janice Russell Figa, who was pregnant when Figa began calling hospitals around the country to map the pattern of problems.
