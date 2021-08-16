Frank Torres, a former New York state Supreme Court justice who, as the son of a Family Court jurist and later the father of a federal judge, championed greater Hispanic representation in the legal profession and on the bench, died Thursday in the Bronx. He was 93.
His death, in a hospital from complications of pneumonia, was confirmed by his daughter Judge Analisa Torres of US District Court in Manhattan.
To help increase the proportion of Hispanic lawyers and judges, Frank Torres encouraged high school and college students to study law and lawyers to aspire to judgeships, both elected and appointed. And he publicly called for law firms to cast their nets wider when hiring, and for judicial screening committees to seek out more Hispanic candidates.
In 1991, in an article in The New York State Bar Journal, he complained that with 1.8 million Hispanic people in New York City and 2,000 Hispanic lawyers practicing in the state, there was, conspicuously, not one Hispanic federal judge in New York.
“This absence,” he wrote, was widely seen as “a vestige of American unequal opportunity and racial discrimination.”
His complaint was lodged shortly before Justice John Carro, who had been the first Puerto Rican named to the Appellate Division in New York, withdrew his name from consideration as a federal judge. He had been nominated by Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan, a Democrat, but the Republican administration of President George H.W. Bush had sat on the nomination for several years.
When Carro withdrew, though, Moynihan’s judicial selection committee was ready with a replacement: another judge from the Bronx, Sonia Sotomayor, who was confirmed and who later became the first Hispanic jurist to sit on the US Supreme Court.
Torres had seemed destined to follow in the footsteps of his father, Felipe, who in 1953 was among the first Puerto Ricans elected to the New York state Assembly and a decade later was appointed to the Family Court.
Felipe Torres represented his South Bronx constituents in Albany, New York, from 1952 to 1961, when he retired. His son Frank Torres succeeded him, elected as an insurgent.
Eduardo Padro, a retired justice of the state Supreme Court, the highest trial court in New York, said of Frank Torres in a phone interview, “What distinguished him was a basic humanity. When I came in, I was an outsider, a rock thrower. I did not envision myself as a player until I had the opportunity to work with him and gained a newfound respect for the bench.”
Padro, who had been a law clerk for Torres, said he had made it an article of faith “that the Puerto Rican community, the Latino community, that people of color had the right to aspire — that those who never considered the law had a right to aspire to a career in it, and those that were in the law had a right to aspire to the judiciary.”
Frank Torres was born Jan. 25, 1928, in Manhattan to parents who had immigrated from Puerto Rico. His father, a lawyer who practiced in East Harlem, was appointed to the bench by Mayor Robert F. Wagner Jr. His mother was Felipe Torres’ first wife, Flerida Barrios, a homemaker.
Frank Torres’ sister, Aida, was raised by their mother, but when Frank was four-and-a-half, he moved in with his father and his second wife, Inocencia Bello de Torres, with whom Felipe Torres had three more children.
Analisa Torres said that her grandfather “imprinted upon my father the principle that Latinos who have been afforded the opportunity to obtain a higher education are morally obligated to advocate for the rights of the Spanish-speaking community.”
