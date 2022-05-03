INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Frank Anderson, a former US marshal and Marion County sheriff, died, Saturday, at his home, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.
Anderson was twice appointed the US marshal for the Southern District of Indiana, serving, from 1977 to 1981, and from 1994 to 2001.
He was credited with bringing a standoff with the Indianapolis Baptist Temple to a peaceful end, in 2001. The church had refused to withhold taxes from employee paychecks for 16 years. The federal government had ordered the property seized but Pastor Greg Dixon and several followers decided not to leave the sanctuary for 92 days.
US District Judge Sarah Evans Barker released a statement saying Anderson “refused to shrink from the challenges and demands of hard calls, of courageous sacrifice, of exemplary conduct, and of a resolute adherence to truth telling.”
Anderson served two terms as Marion County Sheriff, from 2003 to 2011.
“Over the last 60 years, his direction and example in law enforcement — both at the federal and local levels — has positively influenced and affected the lives of many, many people,” current Sheriff Kerry Forestal said. “It certainly has mine. He will be truly missed.”
Born in 1938, Anderson grew up in Indianapolis and was a state wrestling champion while attending Shortridge High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.