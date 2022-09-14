France End of Life

FILE - French President Emmanuel Macron speaks to the media during a joint statement with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis prior to their working diner at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Monday Sept. 12, 2022. Emmanuel Macron announced Tuesday Sept.13, 2022 a national debate meant to broaden end-of-life options that will include exploring the possibility of legalizing euthanasia, with the aim to implement changes next year.(AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)

 Michel Euler

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron, on Tuesday, announced a national debate on end-of-life options that will include exploring the possibility of legalizing assisted suicide.

A 2016 French law provides that doctors can keep terminally ill patients sedated before death but stops short of allowing assisted suicide.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.