French President Emmanuel Macron smiles as he listens to Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis during a joint statement prior to their working diner at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Monday Sept. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

WASHINGTON (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron will travel to Washington, in early December, for the first state visit of President Joe Biden’s tenure, an occasion marked by pomp and pageantry that is designed to celebrate relations between the United States and its closest allies.

The Dec. 1 visit, following the US midterm elections and the Thanksgiving holiday, will be the second state visit for Macron, who was first elected to lead his country, in May 2017, and won a second term, earlier this year. Macron also had a state visit during the Trump years.

