France Murdered Girl

People stand outside the building where the body of 12-year-old schoolgirl was discovered in a trunk, in Paris, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. France has been "profoundly shaken" by the murder of a 12-year-old schoolgirl, whose body was found in a plastic box, dumped in a courtyard of a building in northeastern Paris, the government spokesman Olivier Veran said on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

 Michel Euler

PARIS — The slaying of a 12-year-old girl whose body was found inside a plastic box in a Paris building courtyard has left France “profoundly shaken,” the French government said, Wednesday.

A 24-year-old woman who was arrested, Saturday, in a northeastern suburb of the capital is in custody on charges of murder and rape of a minor, torture, acts of barbarity and concealment of a corpse, the Paris state prosecutor said, Monday. A 43-year-old man is also in custody, charged with helping to hide the girl’s body, according to a prosecutors’ statement.

