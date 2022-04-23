PARIS (AP) — French prosecutors have issued an international arrest warrant for disgraced auto tycoon Carlos Ghosn, who fled Japan in 2019 for Lebanon in a gripping escape.
The prosecutor’s office in the Paris suburb of Nanterre said, Friday, that it issued the warrant for the former head of Nissan and Renault and four other people based on an investigation opened, in 2019, into money laundering and abuse of company assets.
Prosecutors are investigating millions of dollars in alleged suspect payments made between the Renault-Nissan alliance and Suhail Bahwan Automobiles (SBA), a vehicle distributor company in Oman.
The former head of the Nissan-Renault alliance fled to Lebanon, in 2019, while out on bail facing financial misconduct charges in Japan. He denies wrongdoing.
Ghosn said he learned about the new warrant, Friday, via the media, and noted that he’s barred from leaving Lebanon anyway.
“I’m ready to defend myself,” he told France’s BFM television. He repeatedly insisted that he did not receive any money from the Oman distributor and that there was “no embezzling.”
