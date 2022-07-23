France Egypt Missing Traveler

Police officers escort Isabel Leclercq, right, the mother of missing traveler Yann Bourdon in Egypt as she holds a picture of her son during during a march with relatives and friends near the Elysee Palace during Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi visiting French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, Friday, July 22. The family of a French backpacker who went missing in Egypt have used a visit to Paris by the Egyptian president to press for an investigation into his disappearance. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)

 Thomas Padilla

PARIS (AP) — The family of Yann Bourdon, a French backpacker who went missing in Egypt, nearly a year ago, used the Egyptian president’s visit to Paris, on Friday, to press for an investigation into the 27-year-old traveler’s disappearance.

Macron’s office wouldn’t say if the French leader spoke specifically about Bourdon to el-Sissi. But it said Macron raises individual cases in his dealings with the Egyptian president.

