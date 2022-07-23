PARIS (AP) — The family of Yann Bourdon, a French backpacker who went missing in Egypt, nearly a year ago, used the Egyptian president’s visit to Paris, on Friday, to press for an investigation into the 27-year-old traveler’s disappearance.
Macron’s office wouldn’t say if the French leader spoke specifically about Bourdon to el-Sissi. But it said Macron raises individual cases in his dealings with the Egyptian president.
