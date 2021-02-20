MADRID (AP) — Street protests over the imprisonment of a rapper turned violent for a fourth straight night in Spain on Friday, as political responses to the disturbances strained relations inside the country’s coalition government.
Police in the northeastern region of Catalonia, which has seen most of this week’s rioting, said some protesters pelted officers with bottles, stones, fireworks and paint in Barcelona and three other places. Other protesters set fire to large street trash containers and used them to block streets.
The pitched battles raged hours after Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said the violence is “inadmissible,” in comments that accentuated a rift with his coalition government’s junior partner.
In impromptu remarks at the start of a speech about the economy, Sánchez addressed the three consecutive nights of rioting this week that have ignited a heated debate over the limits of free speech in Spain and a political storm over the use of violence by both the rapper’s supporters and the police.
“Violence is an attack on democracy,” Sánchez said, “and the government will take a stand against any form of violence to ensure people’s safety.”
Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska also stepped into the row, thanking police for their efforts and saying they would continue to “guarantee the rights and freedoms of all society against a minority whose misguided idea of rights makes them have recourse to violence.”
Nearly 80 people have been arrested and more than 100 injured since rapper Pablo Hasél earlier this week was arrested and began to serve a 9-month prison sentence after his conviction for insulting the Spanish monarchy and praising terrorist violence.
Sánchez and Grande-Marlaska belong to the Socialist party, which heads the coalition government.
