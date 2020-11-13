TORONTO (AP) — Howie Meeker, who won four Stanley Cups with the Toronto Maple Leafs, served in Parliament during his playing days, and went on to become a Canadian icon as a respected and colorful television hockey analyst, has died. He was 97.
A spokesman for the Maple Leafs confirmed via email that Meeker died Sunday. There was no immediate word on the cause of death.
National Hockey League Commissioner Gary Bettman commended Meeker for his accomplishments as a player, broadcaster, and educator for the game of hockey.
“Howie Meeker spent his long and remarkable life playing, teaching and broadcasting the game of hockey and serving his country with incredible enthusiasm.” Bettman said in a statement.
Different generations had different memories of Meeker, but almost all involved hockey. He played it, talked about it, and taught it. The Maple Leafs said he was their oldest alumnus.
As an NHL player, Meeker won the Calder Trophy as the top rookie in 1947 — the same year Gordie Howe entered the league — and went on to play in three All-Star games. He won the four Stanley Cups in eight seasons with the Maple Leafs, the most memorable moment his pass to Bill Barilko for the 1951 Cup overtime winner against Montreal.
Remarkably, right after that NHL title Meeker spent two years as a Progressive Conservative member of Parliament while also playing for the Leafs.
Meeker replaced King Clancy as coach of the Maple Leafs in April 1956. He went 21-34-15 in his one season behind the bench before moving upstairs to become general manager the next season.
Meeker had six children with his first wife Grace. They were married 55 years before she died of cancer. He remarried and lived with wife Leah on Vancouver Island in British Columbia, where they were active in fundraising for a guide dog service.
