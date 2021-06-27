Four people died and one person was in critical condition after a hot air balloon they were riding in hit power lines in New Mexico’s largest city, police said Saturday.
The crash happened around 7 a.m. on Albuquerque’s west side, police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said. The balloon pilot is among the dead, he said.
No identities have been released.
The multi-colored balloon skirted the top of the power lines, sending at least one dangling and knocking out power to more than 13,000 homes, Gallegos said.
The gondola crashed in the median of a busy street and caught fire, the Federal Aviation Administration said. The agency did not immediately have registration details for the balloon.
The envelope of the Cameron 0-120 balloon floated away, eventually landing on a residential rooftop, Gallegos said.
Authorities haven’t determined what caused the crash. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board were investigating.
Gallegos said hot air balloons can be difficult to manage, particularly when the wind kicks up.
“Our balloonists tend to be very much experts at navigating, but sometimes we have these types of tragic accidents,” he said.
Albuquerque is a mecca for hot air ballooning.
