DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Ibrahim al-Abed, the founder of the United Arab Emirates’ state-run WAM news agency and a pioneering media figure as the oil-rich nation grew into a regional power, died Tuesday. He was 78.
Al-Abed long served as the head of the country’s National Media Council, a government regulatory body. He also was a de facto government spokesman, with his phone number the first rang by foreign journalists for decades as Abu Dhabi and Dubai grew into the skyscraper-studded cities they are today.
“Five decades Ibrahim spent working tirelessly until the last day,” Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum wrote on Twitter.
WAM, which announced al-Abed’s death, offered no cause.
A Palestinian by birth, al-Abed fled on his father’s shoulders during the 1948 war surrounding Israel’s establishment, his longtime colleague and friend Peter Hellyer said. Known as the “nakba,” or “catastrophe” in Arabic, the conflict uprooted hundreds of thousands of Palestinians.
Al-Abed studied at the American University of Beirut and served as a Palestinian student leader. He graduated with a political science and public administration major.
He moved to the United Arab Emirates in 1975, just a few years after the federation’s creation out of a collection of sheikhdoms that the British referred to as the Trucial States.
