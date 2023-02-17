TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — James B. “Jim” Boone Jr., the founder and chairman of the Board of Boone Newsmedia, Inc., a media company which operates newspapers, magazines and websites in a dozen states, died Monday. He was 87.
Boone followed his father, Pulitzer Prize winner Buford Boone, into the newspaper business, and then created a media company that now owns or manages 91 newspapers, websites, magazines and shopping guides across the country. The company, which had operated under Boone Newspapers, Inc., was renamed Boone Newsmedia, Inc., last year to reflect its expansion into digital-centered media. Boone remained chairman of BNI until his death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.