FILE - International Rugby Board Chairman and president of the French Committee for International Sports Bernard Lapasset delivers his speech during the official presentation of Paris as candidate for the 2024 Olympic summer games in Paris, France, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2016.

Bernard Lapasset, the French administrator who was chairman of World Rugby for eight years and helped see the sport return to the Olympic program after a 92-year gap, has died, rugby’s governing body said Wednesday. He was 75.

Lapasset served two teams as World Rugby chairman from 2008-16, during which time the game worked its way back to Olympic recognition and was included — in the form of seven-a-side rugby — at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.

