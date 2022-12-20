Obit Jinks Holton

FILE - Roanoke, Va., Mayor Sherman Lea, left, applauds after former Virginia Gov Gov. A. Linwood Holton Jr., and his wife Virginia "Jinks" Rogers Holton cut the ribbon for the dedication of the newly renovated Linwood Plaza in downtown Roanoke, Va. on Oct. 16, 2017. Virginia Holton died Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at her home, her family said in a statement. She was 97. (Stephanie Klein-Davis/The Roanoke Times via AP, File)

 Stephanie Klein-Davis

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia “Jinks” Rogers Holton, a former first lady of Virginia, died, Friday morning, at her home, her family said in a statement. She was 97.

Holton was the wife of the late Republican Gov. A. Linwood Holton Jr., who served, in the 1970s, and declared an end to “Massive Resistance,” Virginia’s institutional defiance of federal orders to desegregate its schools. She was also the mother of another Virginia first lady, Anne Holton, wife to former governor and current US Sen. Tim Kaine.

