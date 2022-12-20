RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia “Jinks” Rogers Holton, a former first lady of Virginia, died, Friday morning, at her home, her family said in a statement. She was 97.
Holton was the wife of the late Republican Gov. A. Linwood Holton Jr., who served, in the 1970s, and declared an end to “Massive Resistance,” Virginia’s institutional defiance of federal orders to desegregate its schools. She was also the mother of another Virginia first lady, Anne Holton, wife to former governor and current US Sen. Tim Kaine.
