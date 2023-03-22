Obit-John Jenrette

FILE - Rep. John Jenrette, D-S.C., right, accompanied by his lawyer Kenneth Robinson, walk outside the house Ethics Committee room in Washington on Dec. 10, 1980. Jenrette, who had been in declining health, died Friday, March 17, 2023 according to his obituary from Goldfinch Funeral Home in Conway, S.C. He was 86. (AP Photo/ John Duricka, file)

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Former US Rep. John Jenrette, a colorful politician who was convicted in the Abscam bribery scandal in the late 1970s and whose wife talked to Playboy about an in-session dalliance on the US Capitol steps, has died. He was 86.

Jenrette, who had been in declining health, died Friday, according to his obituary from Goldfinch Funeral Home in Conway, SC. Jenrette served three terms as a Democrat in the US House, and while his crime and escapades received the most attention, he also was known for securing federal help for his mostly rural district, including aid to tobacco and other types of farmers and a new bridge in Georgetown tall enough to allow ships to easily pass.

