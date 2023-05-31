LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bill McGovern, who was an assistant coach for 39 years in the college ranks and in the NFL, has died. He was 60.
UCLA announced McGovern died on Tuesday due to cancer. The family informed the school of his death.
McGovern was the Bruins’ defensive coordinator last year but missed most of the second half of the season due to health issues. He remained on staff as director of football administration.
McGovern was an assistant mostly in college, including 13 seasons at Boston College (2000-12) where he was the linebackers coach and later defensive coordinator for four seasons. He also coached at Nebraska, Pittsburgh, Massachusetts, Holy Cross and Penn.
In the NFL, McGovern had stints with the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants and Chicago Bears.
McGovern also had a successful playing career at Holy Cross. He was a four-year starter at defensive back and set a NCAA Division I-AA record with 11 interceptions in 1984. His 24 career picks also tied a Division I-AA record. He is in Holy Cross’ Hall of Fame and is currently on the ballot as a candidate for the College Football Hall of Fame.
