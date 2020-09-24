WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump administration officials repeatedly exerted political pressure in an unsuccessful effort to block the release of former national security adviser John Bolton’s tell-all book, a career government records professional said in a court filing Wednesday.
After Bolton submitted his book for prepublication review last year, it was Ellen Knight’s job at the White House to make sure it did not contain classified information that could possibly threaten US national security.
For the first time, Knight recounted the monthslong prepublication review process that she says was replete with delay tactics, legal maneuverings and a shadow review by a political appointee who had no experience in that area. She contends the actions were aimed at discrediting her work and blocking the publication of Bolton’s book, “The Room Where It Happened.”
Dems use to hate John Bolton, now they love him...lol lol Bolton like so many Dems has gone into "it's all about me mode"...Was a time when a Democrat President said "Ask not what your country can do for you—ask what you can do for your country" that attitude has died...along with integrity that goes with it. The Gas stations now post the mantra for so many people....."Self Serve"
