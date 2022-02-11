SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Javier Gonzales, who served one term as the mayor of Santa Fe, has died after a battle with cancer, authorities said, Wednesday. He was 55.
Gonzales’ death was announced by Christus St. Vincent where he had worked as vice president and chief development officer of the hospital’s foundation after leaving politics.
In an interview with the Santa Fe New Mexican, in October 2020, Gonzales said he was diagnosed with cancer after he’d struggled with hip pain and a loss of energy.
He told the newspaper that doctors found a tumor near one of his kidneys.
Gonzales was elected, in 2014, and was Santa Fe’s first openly gay mayor.
He decided against running for a second term, in 2018, citing a desire to spend more time with his two daughters.
“I am deeply saddened by the loss of an undisputed leader and deeply treasured member of the northern New Mexico community,” New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a statement. “Javier Gonzales was a trailblazer, a fierce advocate, and a dedicated leader. He was also a beloved son, a remarkable father and an incredible friend, including to me.”
Funeral plans were not immediately disclosed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.