MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A former Minneapolis police officer who was sentenced, Wednesday, to three years in prison for aiding and abetting the killing of George Floyd became angry when he erroneously thought he might have to register as a predatory offender, saying his role was “minimal” when compared with Derek Chauvin’s.
“I gotta register as a predatory offender? What the (expletive) is that?” Thomas Lane, who pleaded guilty, earlier this year, to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter, said after his sentencing hearing. The hearing was held remotely via video, and Lane made the comment after the judge ended the proceeding.
