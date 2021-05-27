NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A former Connecticut nurse who stole fentanyl from patients undergoing surgeries and substituted it with saline has been sentenced to four weekends in prison.
US District Court Judge Janet C. Hall also sentenced Donna Monticone, 49, to three months of home confinement and three years of supervised release on Tuesday. Monticone, of Oxford, pleaded guilty in March to one count of tampering with a consumer product.
Monticone worked as a nurse at the Yale Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility clinic in Orange and knew many of the patients who were receiving fertility treatments there. Prosecutors have said that 75% of the fentanyl given to patients from June to October 2020 was adulterated by saline. Monticone was using the fentanyl she stole herself.
