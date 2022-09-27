Obit Jim Florio

FILE - Former Governor of New Jersey, Jim Florio, stands in the Assembly chamber of the Statehouse during an event Tuesday, March 13, 2018, in Trenton, N.J. Florio, who narrowly lost his re-election bid in 1993 died Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. He was 85. His law partner Doug Steinhardt and current Gov. Phil Murphy confirmed Florio died in statements on Monday. (AP Photo/Mel Evans, File)

 Mel Evans

TRENTON, N.J. — Former New Jersey Gov. James Florio, who championed a plan that substantially raised the state’s sales and income taxes leading to his reelection defeat in 1993, died, Sunday. He was 85.

His law partner Doug Steinhardt and current New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy confirmed Florio died in statements, on Monday.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.