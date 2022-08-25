Obit Dawson Football

FILE - Len Dawson is introduced before the inaugural Pro Football Hall of Fame Fan Fest Friday, May 2, 2014, at the International Exposition Center in Cleveland. Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson, who helped the Kansas City Chiefs to a Super Bowl title, died Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. He was 87. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan, File)

 Mark Duncan

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Whether it was in the huddle during the early days of the AFL or behind the microphone as the NFL grew into the behemoth it is, today, Len Dawson carried himself with an unmistakable swagger and self-assurance that earned him the well-worn nickname “Lenny the Cool.”

He was a Hall of Fame quarterback who led the Kansas City Chiefs to their first Super Bowl championship, then a Hall of Fame broadcaster who brought football into the homes of millions on the iconic HBO show “Inside the NFL.”

