Obit Smith Football

FILE - Cleveland Browns defensive end Chris Smith sits on the sideline during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Washington Redskins in Cleveland, Aug. 8, 2019. Former NFL defensive end Chris Smith, who was touched by tragedy while he played for the Cleveland Browns, has died. He was 31. Smith's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, and the Browns confirmed his passing Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

 Ron Schwane

CLEVELAND (AP) — Former NFL defensive end Chris Smith, who was touched by tragedy while he played for the Cleveland Browns, has died. He was 31.

Smith’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, and the Browns confirmed his passing on Tuesday. The cause of death was not immediately known.

