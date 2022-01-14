BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Victor Hanson II, a former publisher of The Birmingham News who worked in multiple positions before taking over the top leadership job, died, Jan. 7. He was 91.
Son Victor Hanson III said his father died in his sleep at a hospital after a brief illness, leaving his wife of 68 years, Elizabeth S. Hanson, and five children.
“He has a great legacy,” Hanson said in an interview.
Hanson’s family owned the paper for decades in the early 1900s, and he began working there after graduating from the University of Alabama in 1954, holding jobs that included reporting and selling advertisements, al.com reported.
