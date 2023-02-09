HONOLULU (AP) — A former Maui County official was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison for accepting $2 million in bribes from a Honolulu businessman in one of the biggest bribery cases in Hawaii history.
Stewart Olani Stant, who was a wastewater manager and the director of Maui’s Department of Environmental Management, was also ordered to pay $1.9 million in restitution.
The 56-year-old must report to the Federal Correctional Institution in Sheridan, Ore., on April. 6 to begin serving his sentence, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported.
Stant, dressed in a black shirt and gray coat, apologized for his actions during a sentencing hearing at US District Court in Honolulu.
“I regret what I did, and I am truly sorry for what happened,” he said. “What has happened does not define who I am. I am not the person that did this, yet I will take all responsibility … and will make restitution for this for the rest of my life.”
Stant pleaded guilty Sept. 19 to a single count of conspiracy to deprive the public of the right to honest services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.