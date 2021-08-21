Former Kentucky lawmaker Brent Yonts, who sponsored mine-safety legislation and led a key House panel during his long legislative career, died Friday after battling a COVID-19 infection. He was 72.
Yonts, a Democrat from Muhlenberg County, was first elected to the Kentucky House in 1996 and represented his western Kentucky district until his defeat during a statewide Republican wave in 2016. The GOP took control of the House in that election, cementing legislative majorities in both chambers.
Yonts was vaccinated against the Coronavirus, according to former colleagues. He still contracted the virus, was hospitalized for weeks and eventually was placed on a ventilator.
In a social media post days before his death, his daughter, Ellen Yonts Suetholz, wrote about her father’s battle with the virus.
“We are all heartbroken and continue to pray for peace and healing for my dad,” she wrote. “As we’ve not been able to be with him to comfort him, we especially pray he knows he is not alone. When we were able to talk to him, we were sure to let him know how many of you asked about him and prayed for him. He teared up every time we mentioned one of you.”
Yonts, an attorney, was a Frankfort fixture for decades in an era when Democrats controlled the House. He was known for his colorful jackets, clever wit and jet-black hair.
In a social media tribute Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear said Yonts “worked to better the lives of Kentuckians.”
Yonts’ legacy drew praise from both sides of the political aisle. Republican House Speaker David Osborne called Yonts a “respected colleague.”
