Thailand Childcare Center Shooting

In this image taken from video, officials enter the site of an attack at a daycare center, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in the town of Nongbua Lamphu, north eastern Thailand. More than 30 people, primarily children, were killed Thursday when a gunman opened fire the childcare center authorities said. (TPBS via AP)

UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand — A former police officer facing a drug charge burst into a daycare center, Thursday, in Thailand, killing dozens of preschoolers and teachers and then shooting more people as he fled. At least 36 people were slain in the deadliest rampage in the nation’s history.

The assailant, who was fired, earlier this year, took his own life after killing his wife and child at home.

