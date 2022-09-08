Former Clemson athletic trainer Fred Hoover dies at 92

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Longtime former Clemson athletic trainer Fred Hoover, who served in that role for 40 years, has died. He was 92. Hoover, nicknamed “Doc,” passed away at his home, Monday night. His son, Brian, told the school his father had watched Clemson’s 41-10 win over Georgia Tech, earlier in the evening of his death. Hoover was hired by Hall of Fame football coach Frank Howard, in 1959, and remained the school’s top athletic trainer until his retirement, in 1999. He continued working part-time for the Clemson athletic department for 16 more years as a liaison for opposing teams on football weekends. Hoover was active with the National Athletic Trainers Association, including a stretch as its chairman of the Board. Hoover was honored, in 1983, by the American Orthopedic Society for Sports Medicine with its distinguished service award.

