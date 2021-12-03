NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jonshel Alexander, a onetime child actor who played a supporting role in the 2012 Oscar-nominated film “Beasts of the Southern Wild,” was killed in a weekend shooting in her native Louisiana. She was 22.
Police said Alexander and a man were shot inside a vehicle, Saturday, in New Orleans and she was pronounced dead at the scene. The man, whose name was not released, drove to a hospital for treatment.
At age 12, Alexander played the character Joy Strong in “Beasts of the Southern Wild,” a drama filmed near Houma recounting the story of a poor Louisiana bayou community struggling for survival. The film won the Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival and was nominated for four Academy Awards, including best picture.
Director Benh Zeitlin cast Louisiana natives for the lead roles, auditioning more than 4,000 actors before completing the cast. Shelly Alexander said her daughter charmed the filmmakers and came out on top.
Alexander was too old to play the film’s lead role of Hushpuppy, which went to then-six-year-old Quvenzhané Wallis. But Zeitlin said he was captivated by Alexander, describing her as an “absolute one-of-a-kind, unforgettable, force-of-nature human being” and cast her in the supporting role.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.