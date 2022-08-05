Australia Obit Johnny Famechon

FILE - Cuban-born Spaniard Jose Legra, right, attempts to land a left hook to the head of French-born Australian boxer Johnny Famechon during their World Featherweight Title fight, at the Royal Albert Hall, London, on Jan. 21, 1969. Former boxing world champion Famechon has died in Melbourne after a lengthy illness. He was 77. The Sport Australia of Fame announced the death of Famechon in a statement on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Tewkesbury, File)

 Frank Tewkesbury

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Former boxing world champion Johnny Famechon has died in Melbourne after a lengthy illness. He was 77.

The Sport Australia Hall of Fame announced Famechon’s death in a statement, on Thursday. Famechon was struck by a car while jogging, in 1991, in Sydney, which caused him to suffer a stroke and resulted in an acquired brain injury.

