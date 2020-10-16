Some people light up a room with their smile. Ken Rappoport could energize an entire arena or stadium with his laugh.
Not to mention his zest for life, sense of humor and compassion for anyone who knew him.
Rappoport, a long-time sports writer for The Associated Press and author of more than 100 books, died Oct. 13 at age 85 after a brief illness.
With the AP, Rappoport was a lead reporter on college basketball, baseball, pro football and hockey. He joined the wire service in 1963 and retired in 2000.
Rappoport also made his mark as an author of sports books that include such, well, classics as “The Classic,” and “The Big Dance,” both in-depth histories of the NCAA basketball tournament. He also wrote highly acclaimed books “They Changed The Game,” “Girls Rule,” “On The Clock” and “The Little League That Could,” plus histories of the Army-Navy rivalry and many college sports programs.
He is survived by Bernice, his wife of 59 years who he met on a blind date; daughters Felicia and Sharon and son Larry; sons-in-law James and Evan; daughter-in-law Becka; and seven grandchildren.
