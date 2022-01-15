LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Larry Forgy, a Republican stalwart who ran for governor three times in Kentucky, losing a heartbreakingly close election in 1995, has died. He was 82.
His sister, Republican state Sen. Alice Forgy Kerr of Lexington, said on her Facebook page that he died at 12:50 a.m., Thursday, at University of Kentucky Hospital. He suffered a heart attack, in 2016, and Kerr said he had been in declining health for several years.
“Larry was an independent thinker and not a creation of any interest group within the Kentucky Republican Party,” London attorney Tom Handy, who was Forgy’s running mate in the 1995 race for governor, told the Lexington Herald-Leader. “He sometimes was at odds with party leadership. He had an independent streak and was his own man.”
Forgy served as budget director under the late Gov. Louie B. Nunn and was with Matt Bevin when Bevin filed papers to attempt unsuccessfully to unseat Republican incumbent US Sen. Mitch McConnell. Bevin became governor, in 2015.
“Through his advocacy, he forged friendships with Kentuckians from all corners of our state, and I know we will all miss his humor, lively speeches, and kind heart,” McConnell said in a statement, Thursday.
Forgy was a native of Lewisburg in Logan County and attended the University of Kentucky but completed his bachelor’s and law degrees at George Washington University.
He first ran for governor, in 1987, but withdrew from the primary because of fundraising difficulties. He ran again in 1991 but narrowly lost the primary to then-US Rep. Larry Hopkins of Lexington. In 1995, he lost to Democrat Paul Patton of Pikeville by a margin of about 2%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.