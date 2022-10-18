WASHINGTON — This year’s midterm elections are playing out as a strange continuation of the last presidential race — and a potential preview of the next one.
Donald Trump, who refused to exit the stage after his defeat and continues to rally his supporters with lies about voter fraud, has spent months raging against Joe Biden, reshaping down-ballot campaigns that normally function as a straightforward referendum on the incumbent president.
The result is an episode of political shadowboxing with little precedent, as the current president and his immediate predecessor — and possible future challenger — crisscross the country in support of their party’s candidates.
Even as he faces multiple investigations, including a criminal probe into the handling of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate, Trump has been holding raucous rallies in battleground states, where he alternates between touting his handpicked candidates and denouncing his enemies. He belittles and excoriates Biden while lying, as he did in Ohio, last month, that “we didn’t lose” the last election.
Biden has so far steered clear of some of the tightest midterm races, instead focusing on fundraisers and official events where he draws contrasts between Democratic and Republican policy agendas. He often avoids direct references to “the last guy,” but on Saturday, in Oregon, Biden warned that “Trump controls the Republican Party.”
Sometimes the two men travel to the same places, such as when they visited Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, within days of each other, a reflection of the narrow political map that will determine which party controls the US Senate.
“It’s remarkably unusual,” said Jeffrey Engel, founding director of the Center for Presidential History at Southern Methodist University, who strained to think of any comparison in previous election cycles.
“Without exception, since the Great Depression” — Republican Herbert Hoover tried to plot a path back to power despite losing to Democrat Franklin Delano Roosevelt, in 1932 — “we have not had a former president who believed they still had a viable political career ahead of them,” he said.
Neither Trump nor Biden has formally announced they will run again. Trump has come close to declaring his candidacy, and Biden has said he intends to seek a second term.
If they face off again, the competition between them could become one of the longest and impactful political duels in American history, spanning several years and multiple elections.
Voters seem to have little appetite for a rematch.
A recent AP-NORC poll shows only about 3 in 10 Americans want either Biden or Trump to run for president in two years. Just 5 in 10 Democrats want Biden to seek a second term, while 6 out of 10 Republicans hope to see Trump seek the
Engel said another battle between Biden and Trump would likely prove dispiriting.
“What that fundamentally means is our country is not moving forward,” he said. “I have not met anybody who relishes that campaign.”
However, it’s clear that both men see their fortunes tied to the other.
When CNN’s Jake Tapper asked Biden whether he’s the only one who could fend off his predecessor in another campaign, the president sidestepped the question but expressed confidence about his chances.
“I believe I can beat Donald Trump again,” he said.
Massive Inflation, Soaring Gas Prices, Soaring Energy Prices...Russia making its move into Ukraine...Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates not answering Bidens call when he wants to "beg" them for more oil, and then a 2 million barrel ""DECREASE"" Ouch !!!!. This B.S. never happened on President Trump's watch. Biden and the Democrats are Failures....across the board.
Notice how the Associated Press Scumbags do not mention Crackhead Hunter Biden...or Bidens issues with Ukraine...that's because the staff at the AP are Scumbags (IMHO) Traitors on a mission. MSM have become nothing more than an extension of the Democrat party..they have no dignity, and their God is Money.
