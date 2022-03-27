Palmdale, CA (93550)

Today

Wind increasing. A mix of clouds and sun. High 76F. SW winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 49F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.