ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A federal judge in Florida, on Monday, voided the national mask mandate covering airlines and other public transportation as exceeding the authority of US health officials in their response to the Coronavirus pandemic.
The mandate, recently extended by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, covered a vast array of transportation, from airplanes and trains to city subways and ride-sharing vehicles such as Uber.
The decision by US District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle in Tampa, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, also said the CDC improperly failed to justify its decision and did not follow proper rulemaking procedures that left it fatally flawed.
In her 59-page ruling, Mizelle said the only remedy was to vacate the rule entirely across the country because it would be impossible to end it for the limited group of people who objected in the lawsuit.
The judge said “a limited remedy would be no remedy at all” and courts have full authority to make a decision such as this — even if the goals of the CDC in fighting the virus are laudable.
“Because our system does not permit agencies to act unlawfully even in pursuit of desirable ends, the court declares unlawful and vacates the mask mandate,” she wrote.
The Justice Department declined to comment Monday when asked if the government planned to appeal the ruling. The CDC also declined to comment.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that federal agencies were still assessing the court decision Monday afternoon.
(1) comment
There is your Dem leadership for you (aka wannabe dictators)...they "never" had the right to impose a mask mandate... Seems quite a few govt. agencies have become political weapons, and are overstepping their authority. next time the POS try a stunt like this.....make them pay dearly.
