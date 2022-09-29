Obit Antonacci

Florida Election Crimes and Security Office Director Peter Antonacci speaks during a news conference at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. Longtime Florida official Antonacci died on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. He was 74. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

 Amy Beth Bennett

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Longtime Florida official Peter Antonacci, who was most recently tapped to run the state’s new elections crime unit, died, Friday. He was 74.

The governor’s office confirmed Antonacci’s death in a statement but didn’t mention a cause.

