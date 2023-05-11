Obit Grace Bumbry

FILE - Kennedy Center honoree opera singer Grace Bumbry sings the National Anthem at the Kennedy Center Honors gala in Washington on Dec. 6, 2009. Bumbry, 86, a pioneering mezzo-soprano who became the first Black to sing at the Bayreuth Festival, died Sunday, May 7, 2023, at Evangelisches Krankenhaus, a hospital in Vienna, according to her publicist, David Lee Brewer. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

NEW YORK — Grace Bumbry, a pioneering mezzo-soprano who became the first Black singer to perform at Germany’s Bayreuth Festival during a career of more than three decades on the world’s top stages, has died. She was 86.

Bumbry died Sunday at Evangelisches Krankenhaus, a hospital in Vienna, according to her publicist, David Lee Brewer.

