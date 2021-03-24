SPRING VALLEY, N.Y. (AP) — A fire swept through a suburban New York assisted living home and caused a partial collapse early Tuesday, killing one resident and leaving a firefighter missing, officials said.
Two other firefighters and multiple other residents were sent to hospitals. A second resident thought for several hours to be missing was later found unharmed, officials said.
Flames gutted the Evergreen Court Home for Adults in the Rockland County community of Spring Valley, about 30 miles north of New York City, that its operator said housed 112 residents.
One resident died after being taken to a hospital, said Rockland County Fire coordinator Chris Kear. The person’s name was not immediately released.
“This was a devastating loss,” Kear said at a news briefing.
All the survivors had been accounted for and will be placed in a new home, Evergreen said in a statement.
“This is an unspeakable tragedy at Evergreen Court Home and our hearts and prayers go out to all individuals and families who have been impacted,” the statement read.
